Csenge Advisory Group Invests $390,000 in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 1,763.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Sempra by 171.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $163.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.36 and a 200-day moving average of $154.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Sempra has a 12-month low of $119.56 and a 12-month high of $173.28. The firm has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.79, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.67.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.23. Sempra had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Sempra’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sempra from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.22.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

