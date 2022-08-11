Csenge Advisory Group Invests $596,000 in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 12.4% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 15,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $259.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.03. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $212.40 and a 12-month high of $317.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $241.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.35. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.78%.

LH has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.75.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,245,002.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at $13,245,002.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

