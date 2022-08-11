Csenge Advisory Group Purchases 3,057 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enstar Group LTD increased its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 4,616.7% in the first quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 3,865,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,131,000 after buying an additional 3,783,502 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,787,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,048 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 198.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,317,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,653,000 after purchasing an additional 875,252 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,878,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,551,000 after purchasing an additional 662,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,112,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,855,000 after buying an additional 416,129 shares during the period. 42.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on ORCC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Compass Point dropped their price target on Owl Rock Capital to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $13.75 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owl Rock Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Trading Up 0.1 %

In other Owl Rock Capital news, Director Melissa Weiler bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.63 per share, for a total transaction of $101,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCC opened at $13.46 on Thursday. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $12.09 and a 52 week high of $15.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.79.

Owl Rock Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.22%.

Owl Rock Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.