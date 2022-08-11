Csenge Advisory Group Purchases Shares of 3,213 Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 78.4% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 58.2% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 91.5% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 897.4% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $1,157,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $8,862,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $1,157,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Copart Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Copart to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $128.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.72. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.21 and a 1-year high of $161.12. The company has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.15.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $939.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

