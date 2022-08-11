Csenge Advisory Group Sells 1,421 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MOS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,126,867,000 after buying an additional 1,152,402 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,831,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $700,594,000 after buying an additional 571,025 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,115,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,902,000 after buying an additional 568,257 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,995,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,547,000 after purchasing an additional 100,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,889,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MOS shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.88.

Mosaic Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $53.99 on Thursday. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $29.14 and a 12-month high of $79.28. The company has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.78.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.30). Mosaic had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.84%.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Mosaic

In related news, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,587,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mosaic Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.