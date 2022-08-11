Csenge Advisory Group Sells 1,620 Shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group owned about 0.08% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FPEI. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,216,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,226,000 after acquiring an additional 708,690 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 652,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,312,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Bullseye Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $10,287,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 475,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,696,000 after purchasing an additional 75,174 shares during the period. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 418,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,111,000 after purchasing an additional 9,275 shares during the period.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FPEI opened at $18.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.85. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $17.61 and a twelve month high of $21.72.

