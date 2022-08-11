Csenge Advisory Group Takes $420,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 228,933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,943,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 245.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMD. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.93.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $99.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.72. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.60 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at $52,437,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,660 shares of company stock worth $7,462,511 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

