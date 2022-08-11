DA Davidson Comments on Axos Financial, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Axos Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the company will earn $4.79 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.61. The consensus estimate for Axos Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.09 per share.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $192.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.34 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 31.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Axos Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Axos Financial from $58.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Axos Financial from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Shares of Axos Financial stock opened at $45.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.46. Axos Financial has a 52 week low of $34.11 and a 52 week high of $62.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AX. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 273.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 605.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 75.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paul Grinberg sold 2,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $122,504.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,098.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

