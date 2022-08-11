DA Davidson Cuts Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Price Target to $34.00

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at DA Davidson to $34.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.00% from the stock’s current price.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ STRL opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.37. Sterling Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $20.74 and a 12 month high of $32.14. The company has a market capitalization of $757.50 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 21.04%. Equities research analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sterling Infrastructure

About Sterling Infrastructure

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 767,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,172,000 after acquiring an additional 148,667 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 295.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 59,677 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 358,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,437,000 after acquiring an additional 13,849 shares during the period. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the transportation, e-infrastructure, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

