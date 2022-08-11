DA Davidson Cuts Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Price Target to $34.00

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at DA Davidson to $34.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.00% from the stock’s current price.
Sterling Infrastructure Stock Up 1.3 %
NASDAQ STRL opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.37. Sterling Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $20.74 and a 12 month high of $32.14. The company has a market capitalization of $757.50 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.27.
Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 21.04%. Equities research analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Sterling Infrastructure
About Sterling Infrastructure
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the transportation, e-infrastructure, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sterling Infrastructure (STRL)
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
- The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.