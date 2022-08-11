DA Davidson Weighs in on AAON, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AAON)

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of AAON in a report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the construction company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for AAON’s current full-year earnings is $1.79 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AAON’s FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). AAON had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $208.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

AAON Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of AAON opened at $61.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 55.48 and a beta of 0.69. AAON has a 12-month low of $47.50 and a 12-month high of $83.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AAON by 188.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in AAON by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in AAON by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,623 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AAON news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $215,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $215,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 3,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $177,205.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,447.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,358 shares of company stock valued at $877,627 in the last three months. Company insiders own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

AAON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.23%.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

