Daniel Allen Gold Sells 85,500 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Stock

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 85,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $3,309,705.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,294,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,112,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Daniel Allen Gold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 8th, Daniel Allen Gold sold 250,000 shares of MP Materials stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $9,872,500.00.

MP stock opened at $38.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 24.76 and a current ratio of 20.39. MP Materials Corp. has a 52-week low of $27.48 and a 52-week high of $60.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.78.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.75 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 49.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MP Materials from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 645.2% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

