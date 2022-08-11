Defense Metals (CVE:DEFN) Shares Down 2.4%

Defense Metals Corp. (CVE:DEFN – Get Rating) fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 68,517 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 145,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Defense Metals Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.68 million and a P/E ratio of -4.55.

Defense Metals Company Profile

Defense Metals Corp., engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Wicheeda project consisting of six mining claims covering an area of 4,244 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

