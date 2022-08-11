Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Price Target to €400.00

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €385.00 ($392.86) to €400.00 ($408.16) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LRLCY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of L’Oréal from €260.00 ($265.31) to €282.00 ($287.76) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of L’Oréal from €435.00 ($443.88) to €400.00 ($408.16) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of L’Oréal from €333.00 ($339.80) to €347.00 ($354.08) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of L’Oréal from €410.00 ($418.37) to €421.00 ($429.59) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of L’Oréal from €415.00 ($423.47) to €405.00 ($413.27) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $381.00.

Shares of L’Oréal stock opened at $74.38 on Tuesday. L’Oréal has a twelve month low of $62.39 and a twelve month high of $97.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.10.

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

