Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO) Shares Down 0.8%

Devolver Digital, Inc. (LON:DEVO – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 60 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 61.50 ($0.74). Approximately 44,671 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 314,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62 ($0.75).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DEVO. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Devolver Digital in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Devolver Digital in a report on Friday, July 8th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 75.23. The company has a market cap of £271.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,025.00.

Devolver Digital Inc develops video games for release on PC and mobile in the United States and internationally. It publishes video games. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

