Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Craig Hallum from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential upside of 157.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on APPS. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on Digital Turbine from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie dropped their price target on Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Digital Turbine Stock Performance

Shares of APPS stock opened at $23.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.20. Digital Turbine has a one year low of $14.43 and a one year high of $93.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 68.62, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Institutional Trading of Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 661.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,711 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 12,780 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,437,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,781 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Digital Turbine by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,838 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.