DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Stock Price Up 10.8% Following Analyst Upgrade

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) shares rose 10.8% during trading on Wednesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $57.00. The company traded as high as $52.49 and last traded at $52.25. Approximately 14,282 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,275,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.15.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered DigitalOcean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities decreased their target price on DigitalOcean from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DigitalOcean presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.70.

In related news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 16,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $671,044.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 102,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,908.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other DigitalOcean news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 14,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $705,208.93. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 282,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,099,579.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 16,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $671,044.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 102,671 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,908.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCN. IA Venture Strategies Fund II LP purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter valued at $594,802,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,767,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter valued at $61,388,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,501,000 after buying an additional 735,924 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,018,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,104,000 after buying an additional 410,211 shares during the period. 61.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.59, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 25.81 and a current ratio of 25.81.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $133.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.48 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 7.42%. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

