Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) PT Lowered to $42.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DOCS has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Doximity from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Doximity from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Doximity from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Doximity from $78.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Doximity from $68.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Doximity currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.47.

DOCS opened at $39.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.06, a P/E/G ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.91. Doximity has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $107.79.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. Doximity had a net margin of 41.72% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $93.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.17 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Doximity will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Doximity news, CRO Paul W. Jorgensen purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.19 per share, for a total transaction of $482,850.00. Following the purchase, the executive now owns 197,676 shares in the company, valued at $6,363,190.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Doximity by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Doximity by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 15,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Doximity by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 6,215 shares in the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Doximity in the 4th quarter valued at $2,497,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Doximity in the 1st quarter valued at $22,659,000. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

