Duality Advisers LP Acquires New Shares in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.0% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total transaction of $1,874,674.44. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 809,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,984,039.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 4.5 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup set a $270.00 price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.80.

Shares of ODFL opened at $315.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $266.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.97. The stock has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.31 and a 12 month high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 20.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.13%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Stories

