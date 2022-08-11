Duality Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 8,361 RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in RLI by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,633,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $519,411,000 after acquiring an additional 39,475 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RLI by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,054,000 after acquiring an additional 17,836 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in RLI by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 477,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,032,000 after acquiring an additional 96,527 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in RLI by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 354,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on RLI from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James started coverage on RLI in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

Shares of NYSE RLI opened at $113.08 on Thursday. RLI Corp. has a one year low of $96.22 and a one year high of $121.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 0.35.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $213.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.99 million. RLI had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jordan W. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $119,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,653.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

