Duality Advisers LP Buys New Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total transaction of $495,952.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,789.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MarketAxess Trading Up 1.7 %

Several analysts have commented on MKTX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $284.00 to $286.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $383.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $338.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $327.56.

MKTX stock opened at $269.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.28 and a beta of 0.59. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.01 and a 12-month high of $487.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.39.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.24 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 34.77%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 43.89%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

