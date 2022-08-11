Duality Advisers LP Buys Shares of 20,786 Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 20,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 133.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WPM opened at $34.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.51. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $31.56 and a 52-week high of $51.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.90.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WPM shares. TD Securities cut their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.44.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

