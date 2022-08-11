Duality Advisers LP Buys Shares of 74,202 Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 74,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 238.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 243.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

VLY opened at $12.22 on Thursday. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.37.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $476.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Valley National Bancorp’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 43.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VLY. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

Further Reading

