Duality Advisers LP Buys Shares of 92,844 New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 92,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3,271.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,864,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,008 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,095,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,155 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,821,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,239,000 after acquiring an additional 896,402 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,902,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,071,000 after acquiring an additional 722,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,433,000. 61.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYCB opened at $10.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.25. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $14.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.50 and its 200-day moving average is $10.24.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 34.72%. The business had revenue of $377.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYCB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Stephens downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Insider Activity at New York Community Bancorp

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.72 per share, with a total value of $480,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About New York Community Bancorp

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.