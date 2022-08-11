Duality Advisers LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Duality Advisers LP decreased its position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 63.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,691 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 413,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Realty

In other news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $8,698,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DRE opened at $63.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.91. Duke Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $47.12 and a 52-week high of $66.22.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $280.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.80 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 85.63% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DRE has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.40.

Duke Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading

