Duality Advisers LP Cuts Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Duality Advisers LP cut its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,662 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 156.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 581.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TTEK shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Tetra Tech Trading Up 3.1 %

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $146.41 on Thursday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.55 and a 12-month high of $192.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 19.01%.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Further Reading

