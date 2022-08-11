Duality Advisers LP Decreases Stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Duality Advisers LP reduced its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BFAM. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 31.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.6% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 65.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $77.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.55 and a 200 day moving average of $107.75. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.38 and a 12 month high of $171.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 52.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $490.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BFAM. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $144.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.71.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

