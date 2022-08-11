Duality Advisers LP Decreases Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 86.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,346 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,533 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,098 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,502,000 after buying an additional 7,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,089,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,089,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $317,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,587 shares in the company, valued at $7,015,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Rentals Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on United Rentals from $368.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on United Rentals from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. OTR Global lowered United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $365.00.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $327.95 on Thursday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.54 and a 1-year high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $273.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.92.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $1.29. United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.03 EPS for the current year.

About United Rentals

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.