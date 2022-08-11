Duality Advisers LP Invests $806,000 in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 108,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 55,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 163,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Stock Up 5.2 %

BB stock opened at $6.93 on Thursday. BlackBerry Limited has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.37.

Insider Activity

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 60.16%. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 12,391 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $68,770.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,029.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 68,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $390,558.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 12,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $68,770.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at $148,029.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. TD Securities cut their price target on BlackBerry from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

