Duality Advisers LP Invests $823,000 in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,899 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $584,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $806,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 10.9% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 17,270 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 17.1% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,950 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.9% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,294 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE EOG opened at $108.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $63.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.61. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $147.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.04 and its 200 day moving average is $116.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($1.51). The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $175.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

