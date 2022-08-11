Duality Advisers LP Invests $972,000 in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 2,266.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,895,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772,706 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $352,599,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Global Payments by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,705,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $636,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,708 shares in the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $114,903,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Global Payments by 1,318.9% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 704,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,443,000 after acquiring an additional 655,117 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Global Payments Trading Up 1.7 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $152.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Global Payments from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.03.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $132.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.89. The company has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a PE ratio of 736.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.04. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.52 and a fifty-two week high of $175.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 555.59%.

About Global Payments

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.