Duality Advisers LP Makes New $881,000 Investment in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,732,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,496,000 after buying an additional 406,898 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,635,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,054,792,000 after purchasing an additional 211,280 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth $810,807,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,689,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,172,000 after acquiring an additional 174,794 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,745,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,482,000 after acquiring an additional 26,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $52.97 on Thursday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.21 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The stock has a market cap of $86.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.35 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 5.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 163,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $1,860,435.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,727,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,460,552.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 610,260 shares of company stock valued at $6,909,229 over the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.88.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

