Duality Advisers LP Makes New $890,000 Investment in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in Polaris by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Polaris by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its position in Polaris by 1.5% in the first quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Polaris by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in Polaris by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Polaris from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Polaris from $165.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.36.

Polaris Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $118.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.24 and a 12 month high of $135.57.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.36. Polaris had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 59.53%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Further Reading

