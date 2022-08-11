Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 23,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 226,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,328,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,860,000 after acquiring an additional 402,437 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Argo Group International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday.

Argo Group International Stock Performance

NYSE:ARGO opened at $23.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.91. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $61.29.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.23). Argo Group International had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Argo Group International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

About Argo Group International

(Get Rating)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

Further Reading

