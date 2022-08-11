Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter valued at $12,163,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Skyline Champion by 43.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 522,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,667,000 after acquiring an additional 158,930 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Skyline Champion by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 387,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,598,000 after acquiring an additional 155,127 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 62.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 300,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,487,000 after buying an additional 115,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 50.2% during the first quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 317,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,414,000 after buying an additional 106,015 shares during the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Insider Activity at Skyline Champion

In related news, Director Erin Mulligan Nelson sold 6,508 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total transaction of $343,817.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Skyline Champion news, Director Erin Mulligan Nelson sold 6,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total transaction of $343,817.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 5,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $394,989.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,813 shares in the company, valued at $2,589,215.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyline Champion Price Performance

SKY stock opened at $66.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12 month low of $43.04 and a 12 month high of $85.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.49.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $638.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.80 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 40.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SKY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Skyline Champion to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyline Champion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Skyline Champion Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.