Duality Advisers LP Purchases 4,266 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in Brink’s by 111.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Brink’s in the fourth quarter worth about $392,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brink’s in the first quarter worth about $410,000. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in Brink’s by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Brink’s by 3.9% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brink's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on BCO. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Brink’s from $96.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Brink’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCO opened at $56.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.81 and a 200 day moving average of $62.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.29. The Brink’s Company has a 12 month low of $53.72 and a 12 month high of $80.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. Brink’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 83.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brink’s

In other Brink’s news, EVP Simon Davis acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.35 per share, for a total transaction of $504,475.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 39,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,342.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Brink’s

(Get Rating)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.