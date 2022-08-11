Duality Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 11,371 XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 155.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 5,175.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at about $612,000. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 6,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $323,938.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,461,730 shares in the company, valued at $323,474,203.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:XPO opened at $57.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.22. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.09 and a 52 week high of $90.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.06.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.32. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $83.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of XPO Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.40.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

