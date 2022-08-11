Duality Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 1,606 Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Chemed by 1,612.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE grew its position in Chemed by 23.9% during the first quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

In other Chemed news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.47, for a total transaction of $121,953.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,086.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chemed Price Performance

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Chemed from $592.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

CHE opened at $484.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $480.23 and a 200 day moving average of $484.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.71. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $403.00 and a fifty-two week high of $539.87.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $531.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.07 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 18.87 EPS for the current year.

Chemed Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is 8.01%.

Chemed Profile

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Articles

