Duality Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 17,325 Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 17,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMPR. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper in the first quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper in the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMPR. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Kemper from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Kemper in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.
NYSE KMPR opened at $45.38 on Thursday. Kemper Co. has a twelve month low of $41.62 and a twelve month high of $70.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.62 and a 200 day moving average of $50.80.
Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. Kemper’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.54) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Kemper’s payout ratio is currently -22.55%.
Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.
