Duality Advisers LP Sells 34,628 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Duality Advisers LP decreased its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 72.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,628 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of REG. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in Regency Centers by 9.4% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Regency Centers by 3.5% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Regency Centers by 24.8% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Regency Centers by 5.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 146,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,416,000 after purchasing an additional 7,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Regency Centers by 9.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on REG shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.71.

Regency Centers Stock Up 2.2 %

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $65.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $55.78 and a 1 year high of $78.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.34%.

About Regency Centers

(Get Rating)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Stories

