Duality Advisers LP Sells 6,702 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Duality Advisers LP decreased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,702 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,532,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 41,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after acquiring an additional 15,149 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $232.00 on Thursday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.58 and a 12 month high of $233.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.86.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.67). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 110.91% and a negative return on equity of 204.18%. The company had revenue of $224.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.61) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $368,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,629 shares in the company, valued at $762,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,349 shares of company stock worth $1,033,073. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ALNY shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.29.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

