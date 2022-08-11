Duality Advisers LP Sells 7,109 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Duality Advisers LP decreased its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,109 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in CarMax were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,200,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,384,000 after acquiring an additional 169,902 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,015,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,267,000 after acquiring an additional 114,563 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,556,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,897,000 after acquiring an additional 196,926 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 246.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,916,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207,817 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,923,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,663,000 after acquiring an additional 78,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

KMX opened at $100.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.07. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.37 and a 52 week high of $155.98.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $1,647,457.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,207.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $1,473,836.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,613. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $1,647,457.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,207.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,445,847. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KMX shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on CarMax in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CarMax from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Wedbush increased their price target on CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on CarMax from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.89.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

