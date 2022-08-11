Duality Advisers LP Sells 73,795 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Duality Advisers LP cut its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 73,795 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LXP. CWM LLC bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 85,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 8,348 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $913,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lawrence L. Gray purchased 2,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $25,153.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,777.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Richard Frary purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 143,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,863. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gray purchased 2,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $25,153.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,104 shares in the company, valued at $824,777.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 31,360 shares of company stock valued at $338,662. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

LXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on LXP Industrial Trust from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered LXP Industrial Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $13.00 price target on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LXP Industrial Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock opened at $11.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.72. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $16.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.88.

LXP Industrial Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is presently 44.04%.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.