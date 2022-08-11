Duality Advisers LP Takes $982,000 Position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 29,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 175.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $42.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.43. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $47.75.

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,162.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.10%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.83) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAGE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.47.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

