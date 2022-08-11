Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,277 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of InMode by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in InMode by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in InMode by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 600 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in InMode by 420.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in InMode by 10.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

InMode Trading Up 6.9 %

NASDAQ INMD opened at $37.80 on Thursday. InMode Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $99.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $113.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. InMode had a net margin of 42.66% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of InMode from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of InMode from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of InMode from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

