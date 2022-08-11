Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Stake Boosted by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMN. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 217.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter worth $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

NYSE:EMN opened at $97.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.43. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $84.95 and a 12-month high of $129.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.32.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 33.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EMN shares. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective (down from $130.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Eastman Chemical to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.07.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile



Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Further Reading

