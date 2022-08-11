ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Receives $10.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.86.

A number of research analysts have commented on ECNCF shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

ECN Capital Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of ECNCF stock opened at $5.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.68. ECN Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $9.65.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

