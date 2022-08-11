ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) PT Raised to C$8.50

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ECN Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.86.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

ECN Capital Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ECNCF opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. ECN Capital has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $9.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.68.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.