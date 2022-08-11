Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Edgewell Personal Care Price Performance

Shares of EPC opened at $42.00 on Monday. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $51.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $623.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.70 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Institutional Trading of Edgewell Personal Care

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPC. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 630,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,102,000 after buying an additional 275,230 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 637,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,153,000 after buying an additional 252,939 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 748,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,439,000 after buying an additional 171,605 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,216,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,950,000 after buying an additional 153,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 310,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,377,000 after buying an additional 147,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewell Personal Care

(Get Rating)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Articles

