Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Elastic were worth $4,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in Elastic by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 22,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Elastic by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Elastic by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Elastic by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 20,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic Stock Performance

NYSE ESTC opened at $88.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.26. Elastic has a 12-month low of $50.74 and a 12-month high of $189.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $239.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.38 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 39.42% and a negative net margin of 23.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total transaction of $455,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at $371,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,690 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $279,775.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,622 shares in the company, valued at $10,131,220.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total value of $455,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,833.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,603 shares of company stock valued at $937,184. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Elastic in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Elastic from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Elastic from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Elastic from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Elastic in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.64.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

