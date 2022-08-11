Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF) PT Lowered to €4.00

Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from €6.50 ($6.63) to €4.00 ($4.08) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ELROF. Citigroup started coverage on Elior Group in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Elior Group from €3.00 ($3.06) to €2.50 ($2.55) in a report on Friday, July 15th. HSBC cut Elior Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Elior Group from €6.60 ($6.73) to €3.30 ($3.37) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.27.

Elior Group Stock Performance

ELROF stock opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.18. Elior Group has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $2.85.

Elior Group Company Profile

Elior Group SA offers contract catering and support services in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, and internationally. The company provides contract catering services to business, education, and health and welfare sectors under the Elior brand. It also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hotels, industrial sites, shops and retail outlets, and food industries; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management and support services, including reception, internal mail handling, minor repairs and maintenance, and gardening for corporate clients.

